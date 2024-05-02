Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Bernstein Bank

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bernstein Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.29.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $127.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average of $138.26. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.98, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $246.48.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $518,975,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after buying an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,895,000 after buying an additional 1,136,201 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 132.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,735,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,901,000 after buying an additional 988,829 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

