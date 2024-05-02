Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $150.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.06.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC stock opened at $115.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.09. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $120.03.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,810. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.