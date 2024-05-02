Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Rick D. Day Acquires 1,800 Shares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) Director Rick D. Day bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 262,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,535.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Business First Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of BFST opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $528.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.
Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.05%.
Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on BFST shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BFST
Business First Bancshares Company Profile
Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Business First Bancshares
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.