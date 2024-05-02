OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Sells $41,236.20 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $41,236.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,098.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OSI Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $131.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.73. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.04 and a one year high of $144.11.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OSIS. Roth Mkm increased their target price on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in OSI Systems by 27.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

