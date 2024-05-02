Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 2,503 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $31,437.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $34,916.85.

On Monday, April 1st, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $965,130.57.

On Friday, February 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,080 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $40,922.40.

On Monday, February 12th, Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $229,075.17.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 96,277 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 428,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,596,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

