Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $212.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $126.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BURL. Piper Sandler upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.06.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BURL

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $178.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.34 and its 200 day moving average is $183.11. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.69.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.