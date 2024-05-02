Bel Fuse Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bel Fuse in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $746.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.21. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $74.75.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.86 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 23.58%.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 4.71%.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,537,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,377,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,572,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,041,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bel Fuse by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

