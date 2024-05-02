4,672 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 727,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,909. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.20. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.