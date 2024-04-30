Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $117.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.53. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

