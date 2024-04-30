SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 347 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 547,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $49.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Read Our Latest Report on UCTT

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.