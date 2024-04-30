McAdam LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth $418,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $950.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.04.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

