KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. On average, analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.57 and a 200 day moving average of $83.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

