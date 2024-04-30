Stoneridge (SRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Stoneridge has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.30-0.40 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $229.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stoneridge Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SRI opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Stoneridge

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Stoneridge news, Director Kim Korth sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $127,715.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

