SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $53.92.

Insider Transactions at SpringWorks Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

View Our Latest Report on SWTX

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.