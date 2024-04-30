Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

PTON stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

