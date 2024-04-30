Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE ESI opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $152,632.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,852,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1,585.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

