G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTHX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $132,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,113.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

