Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,521 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Down 1.4 %

TGT stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,030. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.87. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

