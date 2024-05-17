Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires New Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 38,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

B2Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,841,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,626,677. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.16%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

