Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 8,586 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 576,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 393,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,666,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 474.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IHG shares. Societe Generale lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IHG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.06. 80,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,436. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $112.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average of $94.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

