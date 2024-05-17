Apexium Financial LP Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Apexium Financial LP lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,680,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,294,000 after acquiring an additional 72,473 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after acquiring an additional 995,862 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,548,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,242,000 after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFH traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $102.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,786. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $102.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average of $93.80.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

