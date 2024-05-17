Apexium Financial LP Buys 136 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.19. 696,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,030. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.75. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.78. The company has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.