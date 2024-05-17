Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $885,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 82,074 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at $2,405,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,424,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.147 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLA shares. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,235,426.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

