Apexium Financial LP Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.85. 2,224,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,185,854. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.78. The company has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.