Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,484.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,383,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,406 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,661,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,182,000 after purchasing an additional 809,652 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,123,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,884,000 after purchasing an additional 585,433 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,822,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,055,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after buying an additional 262,050 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REET remained flat at $23.56 during trading on Friday. 129,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,529. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $24.65.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

