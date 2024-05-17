15,000 Shares in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Applied Digital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Applied Digital by 73.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Digital by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,630 shares in the company, valued at $704,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Digital Price Performance

Shares of APLD stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,114. Applied Digital Co. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 4.29.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.40). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. The firm had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

