Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,357 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $212,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,966 shares of company stock worth $749,524. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.26. The company had a trading volume of 335,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,590. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.17 and its 200-day moving average is $239.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

