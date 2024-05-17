Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Given New $220.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GLOB. Citigroup lowered their target price on Globant from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (down from $290.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.18.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $11.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.12. 702,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,227. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. Globant has a 12 month low of $148.23 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.59.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Globant by 15,800.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

