Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 638 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $109,099,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 127.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,536,000 after purchasing an additional 689,576 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,235,000 after acquiring an additional 636,281 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,335,000 after purchasing an additional 433,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 662,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,227,000 after buying an additional 253,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE MPC traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,234. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.