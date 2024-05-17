19,971 Shares in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDE. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,920 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 130,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,561,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 408,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 836,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 106,439 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $523,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 10.1 %

Coeur Mining stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,520,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491,395. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coeur Mining

About Coeur Mining

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.