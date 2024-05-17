Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Frontdoor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Frontdoor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Frontdoor by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Frontdoor by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTDR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.00. 175,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,827. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTDR

About Frontdoor

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.