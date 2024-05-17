Apexium Financial LP Acquires New Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cosner Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,953,000 after acquiring an additional 68,229 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 253,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 177,060 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 122,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 44,880 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,544. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average of $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74.

