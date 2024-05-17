Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) SVP Sells $196,095.00 in Stock

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Royal Gold Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of RGLD traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,078. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.49. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $133.34.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

RGLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 44,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

