Apexium Financial LP Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Apexium Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. RF&L Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period.

FTEC stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.21. 77,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.75 and its 200 day moving average is $146.25. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $115.69 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

