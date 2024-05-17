Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Sells $73,175.00 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) Director William Bendush sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $73,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Bendush also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of Cohu stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $77,289.53.

Cohu Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of COHU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 52,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,850. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.94 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 751,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after buying an additional 285,537 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 166.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 647,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 404,028 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cohu by 14.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 86,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,407,000 after purchasing an additional 295,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

