Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $609,000 Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Flex were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 395,451 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,452. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Flex Stock Performance

FLEX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 705,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,708. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

