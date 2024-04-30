StockNews.com Lowers Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALSN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.71.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Trading Up 2.1 %

ALSN stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.