TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Set at C$44.00 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 target price on TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on X. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.63.

TMX Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of X opened at C$36.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$27.57 and a 12-month high of C$37.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities research analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TMX Group

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

