National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut National Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.63.

National Bank Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE NBHC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,575. National Bank has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of National Bank by 2,352.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 45.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also

