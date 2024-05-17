Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY remained flat at $20.32 during trading hours on Monday. 726,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,420. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.