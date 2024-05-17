Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Short Interest Update

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INO. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.9 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,482,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 148,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 114,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.16. 177,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,787. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.23). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.13% and a negative net margin of 16,238.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.