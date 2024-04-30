InterDigital (IDCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect InterDigital to post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter. InterDigital has set its Q1 guidance at $2.40-2.95 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.95-6.15 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.31 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 38.95%. On average, analysts expect InterDigital to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of InterDigital stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,576. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.29. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $66.82 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $61,964.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,190,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

See Also

