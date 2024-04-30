Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in April

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of CETEF stock opened at C$0.66 on Tuesday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.60.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
