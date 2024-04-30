Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in April

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of CETEF stock opened at C$0.66 on Tuesday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.60.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

