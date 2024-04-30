Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 573.0 days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFF opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $41.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04.

Get Bunzl alerts:

About Bunzl

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.