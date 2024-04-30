SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 336 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ryerson by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Ryerson by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

RYI opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $44.70.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

In other news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $242,727.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

