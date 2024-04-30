Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.
Park-Ohio Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.00 million, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.23. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80.
Park-Ohio Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.
Insider Transactions at Park-Ohio
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PKOH
About Park-Ohio
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Park-Ohio
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.