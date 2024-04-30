Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Park-Ohio Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.00 million, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.23. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Insider Transactions at Park-Ohio

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $27,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $38,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $27,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,990 over the last three months. 33.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

