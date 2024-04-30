German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Releases Earnings Results

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64, Yahoo Finance reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%.

German American Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GABC opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at German American Bancorp

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.64 per share, with a total value of $33,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,660 shares in the company, valued at $123,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,107 shares of company stock valued at $37,113. 4.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GABC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.