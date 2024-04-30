German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Releases Earnings Results

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64, Yahoo Finance reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%.
German American Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of GABC opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.62.
Insider Activity at German American Bancorp
In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.64 per share, with a total value of $33,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,660 shares in the company, valued at $123,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,107 shares of company stock valued at $37,113. 4.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
German American Bancorp Company Profile
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
