Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,478,700 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 1,249,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.2 days.
Canadian Utilities Stock Performance
Shares of CDUAF opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $29.45.
About Canadian Utilities
