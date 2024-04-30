Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.75 Per Share

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s previous dividend of $0.51.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JCYGY opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $53.39.

Get Jardine Cycle & Carriage alerts:

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, assembles, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.