Wienerberger AG Announces Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1231 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Wienerberger Stock Down 6.6 %
WBRBY stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.
About Wienerberger
